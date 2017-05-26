Selena Gomez buys a $2.25m three-bedroom house in Los Angeles (photos)

Singer Selena Gomez, who has a net worth of $50 million, has purchased a new three-bedroom, 3,188sqft home in LA's Studio City for $2.25 million. The home which was built in the early 1950s but has been completely refurbished, has attractive vaulted ceilings, walk-in wardrobes, an office-cum-music room, sizeable swimming pool, garden with fruit trees and vegetable beds and more.
Interestingly, her boyfriend, the Weeknd, also recently spent $18 million on a mansion in Hidden Hills, around 30 minutes' drive away from her home.
2 comments:
That money alone can turn life around forever. I tap into the riches.
Chia the house Fine sha but E too cost for that amount biko, any way her job can pay for apartment...
