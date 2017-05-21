See the poem a guy composed for a lady who turned down his advances

A friend of mine fell hard for a lady at least 5yrs older than he is, they occupy different worlds and he realises nothing can come of it but he's finding it difficult to let go. She regards him as a friend and curtly shuts down talk of romance whenever he tries to bring up the subject. She doesn't acknowledge his feelings and told him he shouldn't even entertain such thoughts towards her. He wrote this poem for her and got a sweet 'thank you' for his efforts. Dude is in the deepest, darkest reaches of the friendzone.
Awwwww!
How unfortunate that whom this poem is meant for wouldn't appreciate it.
There wasn't any need to mention that she's 5 years older than him....that means nothing and that doesn't matter.
Anyways, if she's not into him, it's ok.....she doesn't owe him anything.
On the other hand if she thinks she likes him but is worried about what people would say due to their different worlds,then she should reconsider.
Linda talk truth nah you them write am for!
Chai! Sorry 4u. Shit does happen. Next time dnt b so emotional over a gal OK.
Used to write peoms for my love interest back then in high school. Only to find out that she gravitated more towards the "Alpha Males" (I wasn't always alpha) in school. The ones that will sleep with you and still publicy slap the shit out your face if you mistalk. You know, the Lanre gentry type dude. I had to advice myself lol.
''deepest, darkest reaches of the friendzone''. Lol
