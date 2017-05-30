See how Soldiers punished Armed robbers for stealing cigarettes, phone chargers, beer and other items (Photos)

Three men who were caught for stealing cigarettes, beer, phone chargers, generator, cooking pots, bicycle, wheelbarrow and other items were hilariously punished by the Nigerian army.
According to a Facebook user, Sandy Williams who shared the post, the men were stripped naked and ordered to dance in public while a local musician sang in Hausa and played his drum for them to dance.
Although it's yet unclear where it happened but we suspect it did occur in the Northern part of Nigeria.
The punishment has raised mixed reactions between Facebook users, some found it very hilarious why others criticized the action taken by the Military men.
See some reactions from people below:
