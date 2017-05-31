See faces of suspects arrested so far for the grisly lynching of military officer in Ghana (photos)

A number of suspects have been arrested over the grisly murder of military officer in Denkyira Boase in the Central Region, Ghana on Monday, May 29.
The officer, Captain Maxwell Mahama was lynched by residents of the Denkyira Boase Township on suspicion of being an armed robber. He was a military officer with the 5th Infantry Batallion (5BN) at Burma Camp in Accra but on detachment duties there where he met his untimely death.
Capt. Mahama who is the commander of the area military detachment, according to his subordinates, was seen jogging along the main road and as he stopped by to ask some women for directions, the women saw a pistol on him.
Alarmed by the pistol on him, the women mistook him for an armed robber thereby alerting their assembly member who allegedly organised some men to lynch him and even burnt him in the process.
