Wednesday, 24 May 2017

See the face of Manchester Arena bomber, Salman Abedi

This is the face of the Manchester Arena bomber, Salman Abedi, who detonated the bomb that killed 22 people and injured about 119 other. The 22-year-old is a British-born man of Libyan descent and had only just returned from war-torn Libya days before launching his horrific attack.

His neighbours say that prior to the attack, he was seen as the "face of hate" in the neighbourhood. It is believed that Abedi made regular trips to Libya in recent years and had spent time in a conflict zone - possibly Syria.


Two teenagers, an eight-year-old girl, two mothers, a Polish couple and a hero aunt who shielded her niece are among those killed by Abedi in the Manchester attack.
Posted by at 5/24/2017 10:52:00 am

8 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Such a fine boy!


... Merited happiness

24 May 2017 at 10:53
RareSpecie Z said...

Idiot.

24 May 2017 at 10:55
daniel ubong said...

Just imagine this,so so Muslim.

24 May 2017 at 10:59
Anonymous said...

Linda Zuma rock in abuja is on fire,give us the full gist thank you. silent reader

24 May 2017 at 11:00
livingstone chibuike said...

Rip to d dead

24 May 2017 at 11:01
blessing said...

Such callous act, I really don't understand why people take lives they did not create, what makes them think they have the right. U will burn in hell for ur deeds

24 May 2017 at 11:02
Anonymous said...

I guess he is in heaven enjoying his virgins

24 May 2017 at 11:17
bomi said...

Yeah, and he also resembles Zayn Malik of the One Direction...

24 May 2017 at 11:21

