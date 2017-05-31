Secret Service investigating gory Trump photo shared by Kathy Griffin

The controversial photo which was shot by famed photographer Tyler Shields generated quite a lot of comments with a lot of celebrities against it and that includes those who oppose Donald Trump.
Following the backlash, Kathy apologized for the photo but Secret Service is not leaving it at that.
TMZ reports that the Secret Service does not jump to conclusions that provocative photos or writings are serious or in jest and will not automatically pass the photo off as art. They will carry out a routine investigation to conclude if the President of the U.S. is at risk. It is believed that agents will most likely attempt to interview Kathy and Tyler.
3 comments:
Good for her, lame shoot!
Dats good 4 her! Hw can u joke wt sm1 death?? Nt jst someone,buh d president of d United states! she deserve to be taught a lesson.
hmmm...
Her joke go put her for trouble... stupid woman
Post a Comment