Monday, 29 May 2017

Scott Disick spotted with yet another woman...the 7th in one week!

I'm beginning to think he goes around to these women and ask if they can take romantic photos with him just so paparazzi will take the photos and splash it all over the media so he can make Kourtney jealous. Nothing else makes sense. He's been spotted with a different woman everyday for the last one week in Cannes...nobody is that much of a playboy, cmon!

In one week, he's been spotted with Ella Ross, Chloe Bartoli, UK model Maggie Petrova, Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie and two unknown ladies. See more photos after the cut...



