In one week, he's been spotted with Ella Ross, Chloe Bartoli, UK model Maggie Petrova, Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie and two unknown ladies. See more photos after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 29 May 2017
Scott Disick spotted with yet another woman...the 7th in one week!
In one week, he's been spotted with Ella Ross, Chloe Bartoli, UK model Maggie Petrova, Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie and two unknown ladies. See more photos after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/29/2017 05:16:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment