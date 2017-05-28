 Scott Disick making out with another woman in Cannes...the 5th in a row! (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Scott Disick making out with another woman in Cannes...the 5th in a row! (photos)

Why are all these women giving him free p***y sef? He's just running through women like water. The father of 3 was pictured kissing UK model and blogger Maggie Petrova at his hotel in Cannes, France today. Maggie is the 5th lady in a row Scott will be spotted with in Cannes.

Trying to make Kourtney jealous? There are reports he was devastated last month after seeing photos of his long time love, Kourtney, with her new lover, Younes Bendjima, 24.
