Trying to make Kourtney jealous? There are reports he was devastated last month after seeing photos of his long time love, Kourtney, with her new lover, Younes Bendjima, 24.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 28 May 2017
Scott Disick making out with another woman in Cannes...the 5th in a row! (photos)
Trying to make Kourtney jealous? There are reports he was devastated last month after seeing photos of his long time love, Kourtney, with her new lover, Younes Bendjima, 24.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/28/2017 10:21:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment