Scott Disick and Bella Thorne seen kissing and cuddling by the Poolside in Cannes

Kourtney Kardashian's baby Daddy, Scott Disick 34 and 19 year old actress, Bella Thorne have confirmed their relationship, with these photos taken of both of them by the pool while in Cannes.
The reality star and actress were spotted having fun in the sun on Wednesday in France as they chilled by the poolside while Scott groped Bella's boobs.
Father-of-three, Scott, was seen caressing Bella while she sat on a pool lounge. He arrived with Bella and her sister Dani, in Cannes on Tuesday evening but she went out by herself on Wednesday evening.
Looks like these parents of three (Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian) are contesting for who will date the youngest partner.
While Scott is dating Bella who is 19, Kourtney who is 38 is dating 23 year old model Younes Bendjima.
No comments:
Post a Comment