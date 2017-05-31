Schools to teach Mathematics, Science subjects in indigenous languages- Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu says

The inter-ministerial committee involved Federal Ministry of Science and Technology as well as the Ministry of Education.
According to Onu, various countries like India, China that have advanced technologically, have adopted this strategy of teaching mathematics and science subjects in their indigenous languages at the primary school level. He said for Nigeria to become the country of her dream, it needs to embrace science and technology.
“For us to build the country of our dreams, for us to make Nigeria a truly great nation, a nation that is able to feed and house its citizens, a nation with a stable currency, we must embrace science and technology. Nigeria will remain a dependent nation if the citizens did not embrace science and technology, because no nation can become great without science and technology. If Nigeria is to be great, then Nigerians must embrace science and technology. The socio-economic challenges we are facing in the country is as a result of inadequate application of science and technology“he said
No comments:
Post a Comment