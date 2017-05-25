 Sad photos of a crying 17-month-old boy who was found drinking milk from his mother's dead body in India | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Sad photos of a crying 17-month-old boy who was found drinking milk from his mother's dead body in India

Police in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, India, were called to reports of a dead body near train tracks. According to a witness present there, a woman was seen lying on the ground near the railway track and a child next to her was crying and drinking milk from her breast. The 7-month old was unaware that his mother was dead.

Officer Nand Ram, the head constable of the Government Railway Police, said: 
 

'The toddler was crying for his mother and on receiving no response from her; he held her and started drinking milk from her.  We were shocked to see it, it was very sad. The woman was lying dead while the child was sitting next to her. This was something we have never seen before. It was quite emotional for us all."

The body was taken away for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of her death. It is however believed to be an accident as she was bleeding from her nose and ears. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up and a physical examination conducted on him revealed that he was suffering from a cold.

The local Child Welfare Committee was also informed and arrangements were made to take the boy to an orphanage until his family were tracked down.

