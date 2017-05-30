Ryan Gosling enjoys trip to the playground with his daughter in LA

Ryan Gosling might be busy with movies and awards but his Monday was spent in the company of his daughter Esmeralda. The doting father took his two-year-old daughter to the playground in LA on Memorial Day.
He was seen with the toddler in his arm as they arrived the playground.
He was seen with the toddler in his arm as they arrived the playground.
The La La Land star looked relaxed as he rested his free hand in his pocket. He dressed casually in a printed black T-shirt with jeans. He completed the look with a pair of desert boots and dark shades.
He was not joined by wife Eva Mendes or their youngest daughter Amada, 1, on the outing.
No comments:
Post a Comment