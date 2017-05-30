Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S right now - Donald Trump

President Trump hasn't stopped tweeting since he returned from his first overseas trip.
First he attacked the media and 'Fake News', now he's speaking on the Russian investigation and alleged meddling with elections that has clouded the first Three months of his presidency saying, 'Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News'.
Then he also went on to take a swipe at Germany for not paying what's expected of them to NATO.
