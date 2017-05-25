 Russian businessman gifts his wife £7million diamond ring to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Russian businessman gifts his wife £7million diamond ring to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary

Russian businessman Aleksey Shapovalov gifted his 27-year-old model wife, Ksenia Tsaritsina, an over £7million 70-carat rock to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. Ksenia showed off her new huge piece of jewellery on social media, explaining that her husband understands that normal jewellery just wasn't good enough for her. She wrote: 
"My husband is never too stingy to buy me presents. Now he made a decision that a 30-carat ring is not enough for me.”


Posted by at 5/25/2017 12:20:00 pm

Anonymous said...

She don brain am, laffing good for her.

25 May 2017 at 12:22
Maureen said...

the ring is impracticable for everyday life. you caanot wear a ring that big.

it makes no common sense and no fashion sensebso it wouod end uo being an antique she keeps at home.

25 May 2017 at 12:29
Emeka Izuogu said...

The hand resemble Gollum hand for Lord of the Rings


25 May 2017 at 12:37
Susan Omalicha Stanley said...

Wow.... Nice one I feel like dancing for her my husband will do more than that if he get more richer.

25 May 2017 at 12:42
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Lucky her..

Long live LIB

25 May 2017 at 12:46
Anonymous said...

Emeka, I was also about to comment on her hands.her fingers are so skinny, imagine how the ring is on her finger. Na wa. Vanity upon vanity.

25 May 2017 at 13:02
Agbomen said...

Hmm hmm hmm. Wooow!!! Lucky woman. Hope the 7tn anniversary won't be in court.

25 May 2017 at 13:10

