Russian businessman gifts his wife £7million diamond ring to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary

Russian businessman Aleksey Shapovalov gifted his 27-year-old model wife, Ksenia Tsaritsina, an over £7million 70-carat rock to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. Ksenia showed off her new huge piece of jewellery on social media, explaining that her husband understands that normal jewellery just wasn't good enough for her. She wrote:
She don brain am, laffing good for her.
the ring is impracticable for everyday life. you caanot wear a ring that big.
it makes no common sense and no fashion sensebso it wouod end uo being an antique she keeps at home.
The hand resemble Gollum hand for Lord of the Rings
Wow.... Nice one I feel like dancing for her my husband will do more than that if he get more richer.
Lucky her..
Long live LIB
Emeka, I was also about to comment on her hands.her fingers are so skinny, imagine how the ring is on her finger. Na wa. Vanity upon vanity.
Hmm hmm hmm. Wooow!!! Lucky woman. Hope the 7tn anniversary won't be in court.
