Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Rumor has it that newly married Juliet Musa is pregnant

According to a source close to the newly married couple, Juliet Musa is pregnant! Footballer Ahmed Musa dumped his wife to marry his side chick, Juliet!
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for them


... Merited happiness

24 May 2017 at 10:56
Anonymous said...

just as your sister got married with a man with 3kids, can you give it a rest already

24 May 2017 at 11:03
livingstone chibuike said...

Her back side self hmm

24 May 2017 at 11:04
blessing said...

Let's hope that he doesn't dump u to marry some one else sometime in the futre cos whatever a man sows..........

24 May 2017 at 11:06
Anonymous said...

He didn't dump the first wife. The first wife just forgot or wouldn't want to practice their Islamic religion faithfully. Their religion allows a man to marry at a time upto 4 wives.

So madam first wife no gree share, she kukuma leave.

24 May 2017 at 11:13
oiza said...

Congrats to them! Nice dress

24 May 2017 at 11:18

