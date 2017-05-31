 RevolutionPlus Property Devt Markc 3rd year anniversary with visits to orphanages! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

RevolutionPlus Property Devt Markc 3rd year anniversary with visits to orphanages!

Drums were rolled out on Friday 19th MAY 2017 as RevolutionPlus Property Devt, the No 1 real estate company in Nigeria celebrates its 3rd year anniversary with the orphanage home of the Innercity Mission, Oregun Lagos and the Old people's home in Yaba, Lagos.


The MD/ CEO, Mr Bamidele Onalaja explained that the reason behind this corporate social responsibility is to give back to the society and to say thank you to God for taking the company this far within the last 3years.

The management, staffs, the brand ambassador , Madam Rachel ONIGA with some top Nollyhood actresses like Eucharia Anunobi, Ronni Dikko, Adunni Ade, Liz Dasilva and Biodun okeowo all storm the orphanages where they celebrated with the children and also the old people's where several gifts and food items were given to the children and the old men and women!

Happy anniversary to REVOLUTIONPLUS Property Devt Co Ltd. Kindly contact them for all you property needs. Website : www.revolutionplusproperty.com, Email: info.revolutionplusproperty.com, phone - 09030361141 , 08095587766 , visit our office 23, Oladosu Street off Toyin Street ikeja or Suite B23 - 24 Cherub Mall opposite new road, lekki.

Posted by at 5/31/2017 08:34:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts