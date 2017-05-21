 Reekado Banks buys 2010 Lexus sc430 convertible | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Reekado Banks buys 2010 Lexus sc430 convertible

Mavin records singer, Reekado Banks just spent N6million to acquire a 2010 Lexus sc430 convertible. His elder brother and manager, Temi shared the good news on social media.

The 2010 Lexus SC430 features an all-aluminum construction, and is powered by a 4.3-liter engine.. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in a remarkable 5.8 seconds.



10 comments:

ADEPEYE OLUWADAMILOLA said...

Only that

21 May 2017 at 09:37
dee boi said...

Good for him... dee

21 May 2017 at 09:37
Obinna Ebuka said...

nice1 I claim ur blessing. bigger u i pra

21 May 2017 at 09:40
Franco said...

nice car. the specs says that 2010 Lexus SC430 features an all-aluminum

construction, and is powered by a 4.3-liter engine.. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in a remarkable 5.8 seconds.

21 May 2017 at 09:51
Anonymous said...

Congratulations...bro...Oluwa gat u

21 May 2017 at 10:02
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to him

21 May 2017 at 10:08
Nigerian Dailies said...

For this change, people are still buying car of 6m, na wa oh

21 May 2017 at 10:29
Anonymous said...

21 May 2017 at 10:29
Anonymous said...

6million Nigerian naira only? Adonbilivit!

21 May 2017 at 10:30
Ugochukwu unachukwu said...

Congrats son.

21 May 2017 at 10:44

