Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Reality star Porsha Williams spotted with her 'African Sugar daddy'. Anyone recognize him? Lol (photo)

Make I post am exactly as I see am for MediaTakeOut.com...lol. Read below...
Atlanta Housewife star Porsha Williams was spotted out having what appeared to be a romantic dinner with an African gentleman. According to the person who sent us this image, they suspect that man is Porsha’s “African Sugar Daddy.”
Can’t wait to see how this plays out on the upcoming season of the Atlanta Housewives.
This wouldn’t be the first time Porsha is in the company of a rich African. Back in 2014, she was rumored to be dating a Nigerian oil billionaire who showered her with gifts, including a $300K White Rolls Royce. But when her sugar daddy stopped paying the bills, she reportedly had to sell it.
