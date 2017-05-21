 Rapper Eva Alordiah addresses her rumoured broken engagement | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Rapper Eva Alordiah addresses her rumoured broken engagement


The rapper indirectly addressed rumours that her engagement to Caesar, which happened on stage on Jan 2nd, 2016, has ended. See the rest of what she wrote after the cut...



Posted by at 5/21/2017 09:06:00 pm

7 comments:

christie benjamin said...

Her broken engagement, her bizness.

21 May 2017 at 21:52
Badamasi Umar said...

soft

21 May 2017 at 21:55
Nnenne George said...

She's just blabbing. U haven't said anything my friend. Are u still with your small handcuff or not? It's been over a year madam..#LordoftheRing!

21 May 2017 at 21:55
E. Keyz said...

Nice post. Respect you boss.besides I love Eva's rap pattern

EmmyTechBlog

21 May 2017 at 21:56
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Whatever...


Long live LIB

21 May 2017 at 21:56
Oghenetega said...

I don't hv Nice thing to say so I'd rather Shut up and not Hurt these Beautiful Lady..
Just concentrate on ur Music Eva.
It is well..
U will be fine.
Broken Engagement is better than Broken Marriage.

21 May 2017 at 21:56
Mhiz A... said...

All these long epistle to dispute a rumour?
Too much time dey her hand

21 May 2017 at 22:09

Post a Comment

