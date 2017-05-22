 Rapper Bow Wow releases video of himself with naked girls in his hotel and there's cocaine in the room | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Rapper Bow Wow releases video of himself with naked girls in his hotel and there's cocaine in the room

Yesterday rapper Bow Wow shared a video of himself with naked girls inside a hotel suite in Vegas and there also appeared to be cocaine all over the table...



Faith Ogaga's (SIM-MATES ACCESSORIES) said...

After we will hear of an overdose resulting to d........

22 May 2017 at 20:52
Ayo Dada said...

So why is that a story? Is it your business? Linda u were seen masturbating with a Pepsi bottle. Judge him if your life is better

22 May 2017 at 20:53
mabogunje Oluwa Josh said...

continue....but girls dey fuck sha

22 May 2017 at 21:14
Akeem Opayemi said...

For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.

22 May 2017 at 21:15
Anonymous said...

This may explain all his social media lies of late. On his way to becoming a broke basehead.

22 May 2017 at 21:18

