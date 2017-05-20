Quiloz Adventures Democracy day weekend offer Southwest tour

A tour of Ikogosi Warm Springs (Ekiti State), Idanre Hills (Ondo State) and Erin Ijesa Waterfalls (Osun State).
Quiloz adventures is a tourism oriented company headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with branches all over the country committed to exploring the beautiful tourist destinations within Nigeria and other West Africa countries with the aim of not only traveling to these places but also explore and learn in the process of doing so.
We are touring some selected tourist centres in South Western Nigeria,details are shared below.
- 30K per PERSON (TWO PERSONS PER ROOM)
- Take off point : Jibowu,Yaba, Lagos and other designated centres across the country
- Ticket covers accomodation, feeding and transportation
- MAY 27-29, 2017
- 3 DAYS AND 2 NIGHTS
-Executive style road trip
