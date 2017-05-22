"You have not only been a friend, you have been my support system... your kindness, love and care have been a source of inspiration... every moment spent with you has never been regrettable.
I am blessed to call you my girl friend and so much blessed to have you as my wife. Thanks to God for helping us through this journey and as you celebrate your birthday today, I just want you to know that it's you or you. Happy birthday to the world's best wife and to one and only Mrs Omoboriowo, CEO @entreescocktails . I just want you to know that you aren't seen the best yet. #letsdomore
Monday, 22 May 2017
President Buhari's personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo celebrates his wife on her birthday
