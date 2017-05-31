"One of the reasons President Buhari repeatedly contested for the position of the President of Nigeria was to see the country properly take care of young people. He strongly believes there should be a better country for the future generation. Tell your colleagues to team up with a government that envisages a better future for this country because Nigerians deserve a better future and that is what the President is aspiring to bequeath’’
Wednesday, 31 May 2017
President Buhari to bequeath a better future to Nigerian youths- Femi Adesina
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/31/2017 09:02:00 am
