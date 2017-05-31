 President Buhari to bequeath a better future to Nigerian youths- Femi Adesina | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

President Buhari to bequeath a better future to Nigerian youths- Femi Adesina

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says President Buhari would bequeath a better future to Nigerian youths when he eventually leaves office. Adesina said this after receiving a Golden Leadership Award from the National Youths Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative in Abuja yesterday. Speaking after receiving the award, Adesina said;


"One of the reasons President Buhari repeatedly contested for the position of the President of Nigeria was to see the country properly take care of young people. He strongly believes there should be a better country for the future generation. Tell your colleagues to team up with a government that envisages a better future for this country because Nigerians deserve a better future and that is what the President is aspiring to bequeath’’
