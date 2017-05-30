Police report shows Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel when he was arrested for DUI

New Police report shows that Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel on the morning of his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.
According to the arrest report released today, Woods was stopped by Florida police early on Monday by the side of the road, with his 2015 Mercedes-Benz running, its brake lights illuminated and right turn signal flashing. He was by himself and wearing his seat belt.
The report said that Woods had to be awakened and that his speech was slurred.
Woods told police he was coming from golfing in Los Angeles and he didn't know where he was, according to the report. He later changed his story and asked how far he was from his house.
