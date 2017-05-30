Police arrests Midwife who allegedly swapped newborn baby with a dead one in Ogun state

This reportedly happened at a hospital in Ifo, Ogun state. A midwife is being accused of exchanging a newborn baby with a dead one, and has refused to own up to her actions even after the Police and community elders got involved. A friend of the new mother cried out via Instagram, narrating what happened. She wrote;
"My family friend delivered her baby by around 5pm. The mother in law was asked to go home to get cloths. When she returned with her son the doctor/midwife had left the hospital immediately after her delivery ask informed them by d two nurses on ground. The nurses wouldn't account for d whereabout of d newly born.
The husband raised alarm. Community chairman, elders with the youth went to Ifo police, visited the place of delivery and only found the placenta and only one of d room was locked. The midwife was spoken with around 10pm after several calls and she admitted d baby was fine and alive.
"The search team left the place around 11.30pm after waiting for d midwife who didn't show up. The next morning 28th, they went back to that police station, that was when i was contacted. Then the woman was around there. We all went back to d hospital and in one of the rooms already searched, a dead baby was found which she claimed have been in d building all thru 27th. She said d baby was dead at birth.
"The locked room was opened and money of different denominations were found she also has d building construction going on behind the clinic. The elders within her community claimed she came back to d clinic by 1am and showed them the dead baby. D DCO Ifo said while he and his team searched d clinic no baby was found. The dead body have been taken to mortuary for autopsy, the wicked must not go unpunished."
No comments:
Post a Comment