Saturday, 27 May 2017

Plantain thief caught and tied with a rope in Bayelsa state (photos)

According to Facebook user, Elsie Halima, the unidentified man was caught stealing plantains in a farm at Sagbama overside, Bayelsa state, Nigeria. He was arrested by police and tied up with a rope. Elsie wrote;

"Man caught stealing plantain yesterday in a farm in Sagbama overside, Bayelsa State, Nigeria."
Posted by at 5/27/2017 06:35:00 am

3 comments:

Chris Onye Genesis said...

What a disgrace

27 May 2017 at 07:44
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Thief Na thief o


... Merited happiness

27 May 2017 at 07:45
Anonymous said...

Stealing for survival? He should be let go jare.
Ready to give him 10k if anyone has a means of providing his real details.
Will come back for response.

27 May 2017 at 07:52

Post a Comment

