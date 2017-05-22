 Pippa Middleton & her billionaire husband, James Matthews, jet off on their honeymoon (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Pippa Middleton & her billionaire husband, James Matthews, jet off on their honeymoon (photos)

Pippa Middleton married billionaire hedge fund manager James Matthewsat a church in Englefield, Berkshire on Saturday. They've now flown out of England for their honeymoon and were photographed at the Los Angeles international airport in the US.

The newlyweds were spotted chatting with fellow travellers while in transit to the Pacific Islands. They will reportedly be spending their honeymoon on a private hideaway. See more photos after the cut...


Anonymous said...

Good for them. Wish the safe trip. I am next in line to be celebrated.

22 May 2017 at 10:33
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Happy beginning


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 10:38
Alloy Chikezie said...

Good for them.

22 May 2017 at 11:00
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👸

22 May 2017 at 11:34

