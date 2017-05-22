News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 22 May 2017
Pippa Middleton & her billionaire husband, James Matthews, jet off on their honeymoon (photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/22/2017 10:28:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
4 comments:
Good for them. Wish the safe trip. I am next in line to be celebrated.
Happy beginning
... Merited happiness
Good for them.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👸
Post a Comment