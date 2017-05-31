Pippa Middleton and new husband James Matthews honeymoon in Sydney, Australia (photos)

There, they sat down for a relaxed three-hour lunch with their pals and later took the 20-minute flight back to Rose Bay.
In the photographs, Pippa, 33, looked elegant in a chic black blazer, a stunning Kate Spade dress and black espadrilles. Her 41-year-old husband wore a smart blue jumper, a pink shirt, simple black shoes and casual blue jeans.
A man who met the newlyweds that morning told Daily Mail Australia that Pippa was "very happy and smiley" as she stepped on to the water taxi.
He said: "She and the husband waited back a bit, they let a couple they were with who had a baby get on the boat first, then they walked over separately. They seemed very happy... that's my closest encounter with royalty."
Pippa and James are believed to be staying at the luxury Park Hyatt hotel in Sydney. Their suite reportedly has a master bathroom that features a spa bath, sauna and steam room, while the living area is designed around a central gas fireplace. The suite boasts six separate private balconies, offering different views to the beautiful harbourfront.
Earlier on Wednesday, Pippa and James were also spotted jogging through Sydney's historic Botanical Gardens. They seem to be having the dream honeymoon.
