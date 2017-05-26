 Piers Morgan criticises Ariana Grande for heading home after Manchester terror attack instead of visiting the victims like the queen did | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Piers Morgan criticises Ariana Grande for heading home after Manchester terror attack instead of visiting the victims like the queen did

Piers Morgan has criticised Ariana Grande for returning immediately to Florida following the suicide bombing at her concert rather than stay back and sympathise with her fans who were injured or lost family members. The attack occurred on Monday and on Tuesday, Ariana was back home and though she released a statement expressing her sorrow at what happened, Morgan thinks that's not enough.

He expressed his opinion after singer Katy Perry praised Queen Elizabeth for visiting the injured kids yesterday at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Katy wrote on Twitter :


"God bless The Queen and her kind heart."

And Piers replied: "Agreed. Might have been nice if @ArianaGrande had stayed to do the same."

Piers' tweet sparked immediate outrage, with one social media user telling him he had to apologize for his statement.

"Spectacularly ill thought out, that deserves a rethink, retraction and an apology," BristolSteve tweeted.

But Piers remained adamant, replying: "If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see."

He added: "I can 100 per cent guarantee you I would stay and visit those who had been killed or wounded watching me perform."


Some people agreed with Piers Morgan while some were against him, telling him that people grieve in different ways. Do you think Piers was right?

Posted by at 5/26/2017 05:20:00 pm

7 comments:

Lindsay said...

sentiments aside, he is right and arianna grande is a self centred individual for going home straight. the reason why they were

killed is because they can to watch her perform and she just abandoned them.

26 May 2017 at 17:27
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

She did well too na


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 17:35
Anonymous said...

Piers Morgan is just a hustler looking for fame.

Though he's right..

26 May 2017 at 17:36
Anonymous said...

What i cant seem to understand is why the british will blame everyone except the lslamic demons that committed this sadist killing its so unfortunate that they are afraid of isis and islam As a religion ,maybe christains Should start becoming violent so that they also Can be taken Seriouly haha.

26 May 2017 at 17:37
TheRealAkon said...

I agree. She should at least visited her fans/families. So wrong of her.

26 May 2017 at 17:48
dj banti said...

Morgan
Pls stop putting d young gal on the spot

26 May 2017 at 17:51
Anonymous said...

That's trauma for you! Ariana is shaken up by this incident. she needed to be taken care of too by her close family and friends. Please put yourself in people's shoes before you open your wild mouth. Think about it, '22 dead and scores injured at Ariana Grande Manchester Arena concert'. Her name is forever attached to that unfortunate incident. She's super traumatised.

26 May 2017 at 18:06

