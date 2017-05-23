Pictures from Funke Akindele Bello’s Industreet TV Series’ Private Screening

Nollywood Actor & Producer, Funke Akindele Bello and her Husband & Creator of Industreet TV Series, JJC Skillz hosted a star studded private screening for the much-anticipated music oriented television drama based on the African entertainment scene, Industreet at Filmhouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki on Friday, May 19.
“I was drawn into it. People who don’t know how the music industry works will really be sold into the story.” Said one of Nollywood’s biggest actors, Rita Dominic. “It’s interesting, fresh, and different. We’ve not seen anything like it!”
A few of the star-studded guests who attended the screening include Rita Dominic, Toke Makinwa, Ice Prince, Annie Idibia, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silver, Moe Musa, Dede Mabiaku, Bolinto, Sam Onyemelukwe, VJ Adams, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi. Chairman red bricks (Amen Estate) were on ground were on ground giving positive feedback to media houses during interviews after the screening.
Industreet TV Series will premiere on the 26th of May 2017 exclusively to SceneOne.tv and can also be watched via SceneOneTV mobile app. SceneOneTV app can be downloaded from both the Apple App Store & Play Store for Android users.
Industreet TV Series is Created & Directed by JJC Skillz and is produced by Funke Akindele Bello. Scene One Productions is also the producer of hit drama series, Jenifas Diary.
