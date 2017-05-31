Photos: See what Ghanaian soldiers did to suspects arrested over the lynching of military officer

According to local media, all roads leading to the community and all bushes have been blocked by soldiers. Women and children are taking shelter in churches.
Meanwhile, President Nna Addo Akuffor Addo has released a statement condemning the murder.
"My condolences to the family of Capt Mahama on their tragic loss," the statement reads. "I assure them that the perpetrators if this heinous crime will be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the laws of our country. No one involved in his murder will go free."military officer with the 5th Infantry Battalion (5BN) at Burma Camp in Accra who was on detachment duties at Denkyira Boase in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central region.
Captain Mahama, a commander of a military detachment in the area, was jogging without his military uniform very early Monday morning along the main road, when he stopped to ask for direction from some women. However, upon sighting his pistol, they raised an alarm that he was an armed robber.
They made this erroneous assumption due to the incessant armed robbery attacks in the community.
Several pleas by a security officer that he was not a criminal fell on deaf ears, as the angry residents beat him to death.
1 comment:
the army should torture as man as they can torture so that the culprits would come out and be brought to justice. why are they all running, shebi they decided that jungle justice is the way?
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
Post a Comment