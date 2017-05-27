 Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 27 May 2017

Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo today paid a surprise visit to the Garki market in Abuja. There he interacted with the traders in the market. Watch the video and see more photos after the cut..





3 comments:

Gerald Nwokoro said...

Acting president Osibanjo would be a far better president than President Buhari.

27 May 2017 at 06:52
Esther Norah said...

Buhari will never ever do this type of interaction. It seems he is planing to contest in 2019 cos am not understanding this kind gesture when he can still do all this even as a vice president. Well I dnt think dis northern fools will find this impressive as dey r protecting their sick president. Sick pple period

27 May 2017 at 06:59
SisterSledge said...

God's grace is upon this man, you can see it all over. I will vote you as president if ever you intend to run. God will continue to bless you. Amen!

27 May 2017 at 07:33

