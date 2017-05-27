I just stopped by at theGarki market, Abuja.— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 26, 2017
This lady and I discussed some of the issues she faces in the sale of fish at the local market pic.twitter.com/5KV8Ninmo8
Saturday, 27 May 2017
Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/27/2017 05:39:00 am
3 comments:
Acting president Osibanjo would be a far better president than President Buhari.
Buhari will never ever do this type of interaction. It seems he is planing to contest in 2019 cos am not understanding this kind gesture when he can still do all this even as a vice president. Well I dnt think dis northern fools will find this impressive as dey r protecting their sick president. Sick pple period
God's grace is upon this man, you can see it all over. I will vote you as president if ever you intend to run. God will continue to bless you. Amen!
