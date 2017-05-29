 Photos/Video: Nigerian lesbian celebrates three years anniversary with her girlfriend | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 29 May 2017

Photos/Video: Nigerian lesbian celebrates three years anniversary with her girlfriend

An Instagram user and 'grow your hair' enthusiast, Silverline Okoro, who goes by the name (ms steal ur girl) posted photos and a video as she and her girlfriend marked their third anniversary. In the clip,  both are seen cuddling and kissing in bed. She captioned it:
Today we remember those who fought for us and our right to be, ironically I met the love of my life same weekend 3 yrs ago.
Music by @tiwasavage #happymemorialday #happyanniversary baby 😙 #silverlinesbeautyplaybook #blessed #mylife #love #baeandi #baeandme #blacklesbianlove #lesbianlove #lovinglife #allover #ilovespendingtimewithher #girlsinlove #naijababe #naijagirlskillingit #africangirlskillingit #westafricans_onpoint #girlswithswag #naijablogger #blackgirlmagic #lgbtcouple #lovehasnogender #dowhatmakesyouhappy #lgbtcommunity #lovewins #realationshipgoals #lgbt #blacklove
 See more photos and the video below...






