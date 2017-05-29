Today we remember those who fought for us and our right to be, ironically I met the love of my life same weekend 3 yrs ago.See more photos and the video below...
Music by @tiwasavage #happymemorialday #happyanniversary baby 😙 #silverlinesbeautyplaybook #blessed #mylife #love #baeandi #baeandme #blacklesbianlove #lesbianlove #lovinglife #allover #ilovespendingtimewithher #girlsinlove #naijababe #naijagirlskillingit #africangirlskillingit #westafricans_onpoint #girlswithswag #naijablogger #blackgirlmagic #lgbtcouple #lovehasnogender #dowhatmakesyouhappy #lgbtcommunity #lovewins #realationshipgoals #lgbt #blacklove
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 29 May 2017
Photos/Video: Nigerian lesbian celebrates three years anniversary with her girlfriend
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/29/2017 05:31:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment