Photos/Video: General Hospital detains mother and her triplets over unpaid N77,600 bills in Benue State

General Hospital in Makurdi, Benue State, has reportedly detained a mother and her triplets following their inability to pay medical bills two weeks after the children were delivered.According to Ukan Kurugh, Mr and Mrs Dennis Anongo need the sum of N77,600 to offset the bills so they can take their children home. See his report and video below:
"I have received unverified calls about a set of triplets that were delivered through cesarean section by a mother at the General Hospital, North-Bank, Makurdi two weeks ago and who are still in the hospital due to the family's inability to pay medical bills and be discharged.
I have also been informed that, the lack of funds has denied them the ability to buy artificial milk to feed the threesome hence the mother is not even feeding fine. They are in dire need of aid.
No comments:
Post a Comment