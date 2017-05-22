Photos: Young photographer allegedly shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Akwa Ibom

Details about the incident are still sketchy, however friends and family members confirmed his death on Facebook. One of them wrote:
"Samuel Ekerendu Why? Why do you make me cry like this again? This is just 31 days since I wrote a birthday message for you 24th April but today, May 21 I went to the Mortuary only to see you my brother lying flat on the bed with your nose up, oh the mighty has fallen. I didn't know I'm not going to see you again. Tears drops down my face as you suffer this much only for you not to reap the fruit of your labour. Rest on my brother. Who will take on with your work?.God knows Better Rip #SammyPaparazi. I will forever missed the happy moments we shared."More photos below...
4 comments:
So sad.
Mat his soul rest in peace.
so sad, the other day it was policemen that killed a photographer and nothing was done about it, now it is armed robbers
that shot a photographer, i wonder what the police are doing to catch the killer.
My childhood friend SammyPaparazzi is gone,but your memory lives in my heart...Linda please note am doing a tribute song for him and releasing it in soon will send the link and artwork...This is my last respect to him thanks..
Hmmmmmmmm.......RIP
