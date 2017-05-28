 Photos: "You light up my world in the most incredible way"- Uche Jombo celebrates her son, Matthew as he turns 2 today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Photos: "You light up my world in the most incredible way"- Uche Jombo celebrates her son, Matthew as he turns 2 today

Actress Uche Jombo-Rodriguez's son, Matthew is two years old today. His excited mum shared these cute photos of him on her IG page with the caption;
 "I Can't believe it's 2years already! I'm so thankful for you Matthew, you light up my world in the most incredible way. Happy birthday Matthew chinedu Rodriguez  my heart and soul can barely contain how much love I have for you."
Posted by at 5/28/2017 07:10:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts