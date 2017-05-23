Photos: Woman douses 11-year-old girl with boiling water in Imo State

11-year-old primary 6 pupil is nursing serious injuries to her back, neck, hands as a result of hot water that was thrown on her by her mother's neighbour in Mbaitolu, Imo State on Saturday, May 20th.
According to KC Young, Chika was brought to their station, My Radio Fm 101, Owerri, on Sunday by her widowed mother, Mrs Ngozi Mkwazema, a native of Emekuku in Imo state but living as a tenant in Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitolu LGA. Below is the report:
"It happens that on Saturday 20th around 8pm there was a fight between her children and that of her Co-Tenant which she gave her name as Mrs promise a mother of 3 and married to one Mr Obinna a Keke driver from Ebonyi state. When Miss Chika (the victim) came to separate the fight, Mrs promise started beating her and at the same time insulting her Mother. According to the girl "'She started insulting my mother and calling my two big sisters prostitutes so I talked back to her and told her to stop insulting my family, she drag me to the public kitchen and poured hot water that my mum was Boiling on me.
According to her Mum, Mr Obinna and his wife promise, are no where to be found and he is from Abakaliki in Ebonyi state.
Please save the poor girl, share this post as much as u can. To confirm the story, call her Auntie (a teacher) on 08032305020
To Assist the girl, call her Auntie as stated above.
How wicked pipo are now makes mi wonder......we dnt have a working system most of dis pipo should not be walking in the street. the irony of it all is dat if u see this kind of pipo in church d voice is always d loudest. wat a pity.
Why are those burns not covered? She will die from the infection of caution is not take. They need to be covered and kept moist immediately. Nigerian women are the devils of this earth, mean nasty and brain washed by husbands and religion. This is just another case of uneducated bastardry
Hope they have made a report to the police.The landlord should help in tracing the culprits.The Abakaliki people in the town must know the whereabouts of the suspects .Its a pity.
