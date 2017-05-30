 Photos: Wole Soyinka looks amazing for an 82 year old! Onyeka Nwelue interviews the Nobel Laureate for Linda Ikeji TV | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 30 May 2017

Nigerian writer and filmmaker, Onyeka Nwelue whose new novel, The Beginning of Everything Colourful has just been released in the US, was in Abeokuta yesterday to interview Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, for The Onyeka Nwelue Show, which will be aired on Linda Ikeji TV.

On the Special Edition filmed with Soyinka are writers, Odega Shawa and activist, Femi Adeyeye, who, at the age of 23 spent time in Kirikiri Prison for protesting against the Establishment.

 
 
Soyinka is seen posing with his book and getting a copy signed...


Photo credit: Omeregie Osakpolor
