 Photos: Two dead in suspected suicide bombing in Jakarta, Indonesia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Photos: Two dead in suspected suicide bombing in Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesian police said that a suspected suicide bomber and a police officer were killed in explosions near a bus station in the eastern part of the capital, Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon. There were two blasts in Kampung Melayu that went off five minutes apart late in the evening. Some people, including police officers, were wounded and have been taken to a nearby hospital. A hospital official who spoke to local TV stations said two policemen.


n and a civilian were being treated, and all three were conscious.



Source -Reuters
Posted by at 5/25/2017 03:30:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts