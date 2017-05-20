 Photos: Tinubu, Ambode, Steve Ayorinde in their regalia turn up for Eyo Festival in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Photos: Tinubu, Ambode, Steve Ayorinde in their regalia turn up for Eyo Festival in Lagos

Despite the heavy downpour in Lagos today, the Eyo Festival was held at the Tafawa Balawe Square and it turned out to be colourful.

The festival was part of activities to mark the state's 50th anniversary and the Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode was present alongside the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, Oba Saheed Elegushi and several others.
 


Posted by at 5/20/2017 09:20:00 pm

2 comments:

Dwayne said...

i thought they said water must not touch the eyo masquerede, so what calamity is going

click here now for penis enlargement

to befall the oba of eko and his kingdom? now he should just go and beg the ooni of ife for forgiveness.

20 May 2017 at 21:32
Anonymous said...

Behold your leaders. Fetish people. You now wonder why nigeria is stuck in a rot.

20 May 2017 at 21:40

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts