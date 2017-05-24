 Photos: Three friends who met while in prison arrested for robbery in Osun | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Photos: Three friends who met while in prison arrested for robbery in Osun

The police in Osun state have arrested three friends who met at the Ile-Ife prison and after their exit, came together to form an armed robbery gang. The robbers became friends in prison while servicing their jail terms for various offences. Upon their release, they came together to form a gang that terrorized members of the Ile-Ife community.


According to reports, the robbers were arrested following series of reports of a group of armed robbers who attack Motorcycle owners in the town. A secret investigation initiated by the Divisional Police Office (DPO) of the A Division, Ile-Ife, CSP Babatunde Sodipo, led to their arrest. The police say they would soon be arraigned in court.



