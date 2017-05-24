According to reports, the robbers were arrested following series of reports of a group of armed robbers who attack Motorcycle owners in the town. A secret investigation initiated by the Divisional Police Office (DPO) of the A Division, Ile-Ife, CSP Babatunde Sodipo, led to their arrest. The police say they would soon be arraigned in court.
Wednesday, 24 May 2017
Photos: Three friends who met while in prison arrested for robbery in Osun
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/24/2017 04:08:00 pm
