Photos: Tears as APC official murdered by unknown gunmen is laid to rest in Benue State

Speaking at the funeral on Tuesday, May 23, a party faithful and an elder in the area Mr Alex Gondo described the deceased as a strong supporter of justice and one who could make uncommon sacrifices for his people.
He appreciated the love shown to the family since the demise of the APC chieftain by party supporters and other sympathizers and particularly acknowledged the concern of the leader of the party in Gwer - West, Chief Titus Zam.
Also speaking, former council Chairman from the community Mr Godfrey Choughul, condoled with the family of the deceased by urging them to remain focused and be consoled with the fact that Mr Gugu though young, left a legacy of truth and love which will always remain memorable.
In their separate comments, the Sole administration of the council area Mr Dennis Akaa and Hon Francis Ayagah the flag bearer of APC in the forthcoming local government elections in Gwer West, pledged their support to the family and urged the family members to always look up to God for guidance and direction during trying moments.
In his remarks, the leader of APC in Gwer- West, Chief Titus Zam, expressed how saddened he has been with the sudden departure of someone he described as energetic and too young to die.
According to Zam, Gugu was a close confidant and a trust worthy son of the people.
He stated that immediately he got the news of the death of Gugu, he made so many inquiries into the murder of the loyal party man and concluded with the tough moment that his demise was perhaps divine.
