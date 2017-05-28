Photos: Student arrested with gun in Benue State confesses to being a cultist

Men of the Benue State Police Command on stop and search duty along Aliade-Otukpo road intercepted one Victor Ogbu 25yrs, on May 19, who was in possession of a locally fabricated Beretta pistol with four live ammunition.
The suspect who confessed to be a cultist and a student of University of Agriculture Makurdi, alleged that he purchased the firearm in Makurdi. Investigation is ongoing.
In another development, the Command arrested a kidnapper and rescued his victim. Acting on information, policemen trailed and arrested one Isaac Atsor, 33, on May 24, at a hideout in Ushongo LGA where they kept thier victim, one Mr. Ape the proprietor of Excel Grace School Gboko. He was arrested with the supposed ransom of ₦500,000, a locally fabricated Beretta pistol and one live ammunition. The suspect confessed to have committed the crime with four others who escaped when the hideout was raided.
The victim has since being reunited with his family,while investigation and manhunt of the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.
Preliminary investigation, however, revealed that the suspect just finished serving a jail term on 22/03/2017 and was released from prison custody .
The Command had also on May 14 at about 10pm, arrested the following suspects with fabricated dummy guns while committing their nefarious activities at Ikyowe village in Katsina ala.
a. Zahemen Avaa- 24yrs
b. Ebenezer Ikyereve - 20yrs
c. Teryima Orkeghen - 21yrs and
d. Lubem Torhile - 22yrs
This notorious armed robbery gang who have been terrorising innocent motorists along Katsina ala- Zaki biam road and dispossessing them of thier valuables, met thier waterloo when operatives responded to a distress that some robbers had blocked the road.
They will all be charged to court as soon as Investigation is concluded.
