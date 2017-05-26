Photos: Resign now or face impeachment- Kogi APC leaders tell state governor, Yahaya Bello

The Kogi APC chieftains led by Senator Dino Melaye held a press briefing in Abuja where they commended the INEC for detecting the double registration by Governor Bello.
The political leaders called for the immediate resignation of Yahaya Bello or else they would mobilize their members in the Kogi state House of Assembly to begin an immediate impeachment process. Yesterday, INEC released a statement accusing the state governor of performing an illegal act by registering twice for a voters card.
Yahaya had first registered on January 30th 2011 in Wuse, Abuja and then did another registration for the second time on Tuesday May 23rd 2017 in the government House, Lokoja. INEC says no electoral staff was asked to register him.
yayaha bello has committed a lot more crimes but it is this fraudulent inec registration that would put him in trouble and lead to
his downfall. he should have not been the one to become governor.
