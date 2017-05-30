 Photos: Residents of Port Harcourt, Enugu, Asaba, Awka, Onitsha, others obey IPOB's "Sit at home" order | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 30 May 2017

Photos: Residents of Port Harcourt, Enugu, Asaba, Awka, Onitsha, others obey IPOB's "Sit at home" order

Residents of Port Harcourt, Awka, Asaba, Onitsha, Enugu, Aba and other parts in the South East states, are currently in their homes following the sit at home order given by the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB leaders in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Biafran war.

Shops, schools, market places and offices have remained under lock and key since morning.  More photos after the cut.






