 Photos: Residents defy rainfall to scoop fuel from a broken down tanker in Ogun state

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Photos: Residents defy rainfall to scoop fuel from a broken down tanker in Ogun state

A 50,000 liter petroleum tanker fell at about 8am today while it was raining in Magboro, Ogun State. Residents defied the rainfall to scoop fuel from the tanker. See photos from the scene after the cut...


Fred said...

why do some people like taking stupid risks? a single spark could has set the whoke place into a ooo blazing inferno that would

roast everybody and every plant in the vicinity. people need to have sense o.

25 May 2017 at 16:50

