Sunday, 28 May 2017

Photos: Premature baby dumped at a female hostel at Akanu Ibiam polytechnic in Ebonyi

Students of the Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic in Ebonyi state, yesterday woke up to find the body of a premature baby dumped inside a gutter behind one of the female hostels.

Only last week, a female student of the University of Maiduguri in Borno state, killed her baby and attempted to flush the corpse down the toilet. See graphic photos of the premature baby after the cut.






