Thursday, 25 May 2017

Photos: Police smash gang of criminals caught dismantling MTN mast in Rivers State

Men of the Rivers State Police Command on Wednesday, May 24,  smashed a gang of criminals who were caught dismantling MTN mast at Rumuokwurushi town.

On sighting the police team led by DPO Elimgbu SP Joseph Ogunade, the hoodlums took to flight but were given a hot chase at the end of which five of them were arrested. They are: 

(1) Sunday Chukwu ‘m’ (2) Ifeanyi Oko ‘m’ (3) Ikenna Ofor ‘m’ (4) Michael Obinna ‘m’ (5) Tony Ngbo ‘m’.
Items recovered from them include: (1) Twenty four (24) Energy Solar Batteries valued N4m (2) Assorted Implements of house breaking (3) Black Volkswagen vanagon with Reg No. BRS 346 XQ (4) Sky Blue Primera wagon car with Reg No. AWD 201 EH.

The suspects are helping the Police and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.
