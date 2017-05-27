 Photos: Please help locate the family of a ''mentally unstable" woman found wandering in Edo State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 27 May 2017

Photos: Please help locate the family of a ''mentally unstable" woman found wandering in Edo State

A woman believed to be mentally unstable was found wandering in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State. According to Comr Ahmed Moore, who wishes to reunite the woman with her family:

"She said her name is Jumei as she often pronounce. Most see her as mentally unstable but her helper thinks otherwise and wish she could be reunited with her family,for she speaks kinda qwali somewhat northern language unknown to the south south ..
She understands and speaks a bit of English too as a means of communication but effort geared towards locating her origin and family has been unproductive, thus her helper seeks that this post be shared until it gets to jumeh's family..
Once recognised write zekeritasala@gmail.com
Or inbox me.
God bless you as Jumeh looks forward to her lasting happiness with her family.


Posted by at 5/27/2017 05:43:00 am

2 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

27 May 2017 at 07:02
Agbomen said...

It is well. Hopefully someone recognizes her.

27 May 2017 at 07:41

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts