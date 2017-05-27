"She said her name is Jumei as she often pronounce. Most see her as mentally unstable but her helper thinks otherwise and wish she could be reunited with her family,for she speaks kinda qwali somewhat northern language unknown to the south south ..
She understands and speaks a bit of English too as a means of communication but effort geared towards locating her origin and family has been unproductive, thus her helper seeks that this post be shared until it gets to jumeh's family..
Once recognised write zekeritasala@gmail.com
Or inbox me.
God bless you as Jumeh looks forward to her lasting happiness with her family.
Saturday, 27 May 2017
Photos: Please help locate the family of a ''mentally unstable" woman found wandering in Edo State
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/27/2017 05:43:00 am
2 comments:
Okay
... Merited happiness
It is well. Hopefully someone recognizes her.
