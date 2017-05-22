 Photos: Omoni Oboli, Omotola arrive India for #AfDBAM2017 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Photos: Omoni Oboli, Omotola arrive India for #AfDBAM2017

Nollywood screen divas, Omoni Oboli and Omotola Jalade have arrived India to be part of the 2017  African Development Bank Annual Meeting (#AfDBAM2017).

This year, the event holds from May 22 to May 26 in India as it seeks to foster a better working relationship between Bollywood and Hollywood. See more photos after the cut...

 
Demosco Alabi said...

Omoni Oboli and Omotola Jalade both look a lot younger than their age. the event holds from May 22 to May 26 in

India as it seeks to foster a better working relationship.

